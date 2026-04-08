ASUU UNIJOS Declares Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid March Salary, Allowances

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Jos branch, has declared a total and indefinite withdrawal of services following the non-payment of March 2026 salaries and the exclusion of the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) from staff remuneration.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Branch Chairperson, Jurbe Molwus, the union directed all its members to immediately abstain from lectures, examinations, and statutory meetings.

The industrial action, which takes effect from Wednesday, April 8, 2026, complies with resolutions of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) and the branch congress.

ASUU UNIJOS said the decision followed prolonged patience by members despite delays in salary payments.

“After following due process, we hereby request all members to abstain from lectures, the conduct of exams, and statutory meetings, as our salary for the month of March 2026 is yet to be paid despite our patience,” the statement read.

The union attributed the delay in salary payment to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, noting that the university’s bursary department had completed its part of the payment process.

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“From our consultation, the delay is occasioned by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, as the bursary of the university has done its part,” the union stated.

ASUU further expressed concern that the situation threatens industrial harmony, warning that members’ patience should not be taken for granted.

“It seems our patience is being taken for granted by those who are determined to frustrate industrial harmony,” the union said.

The union also announced that its strike monitoring team would be activated to ensure full compliance with the directive.

The development is expected to disrupt academic activities at the University of Jos if the issues are not promptly addressed.