Rivers Police Command Gets New Spokesperson

The Rivers State Police Command has announced the appointment of a new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), following approval by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu.

In a statement issued by the Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Agabe Blessing Kaborlo, has been named as the new spokesperson.

ASP Kaborlo, an indigene of Ogoni in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force in 2023 after completing a five-year training programme at the Nigeria Police Academy, where she obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree. She also holds a Master of Laws degree from Rivers State University.

During her training and service, she attended several professional courses, including combat operations and counter-terrorism training at the Police Mobile Force Training School in Nasarawa State, as well as citizenship and leadership training in Jos.

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Prior to her appointment, ASP Kaborlo served in various capacities, including at the Divisional Police Station in Okporo, the Human Rights Section of the Force, and most recently as the Second-in-Command at the Police Public Relations Office in Rivers State.

The Command said her appointment reflects her professionalism, discipline, and dedication to service.

It also assured members of the public of continued transparency, effective communication, and strengthened police-community relations under her leadership.

The appointment takes effect immediately, with ASP Kaborlo succeeding CSP Grace Iringe-Koko as the outgoing Police Public Relations Officer of the Command.