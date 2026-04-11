Police Arrest Three Over Assault, Attempted Abduction Of Traffic Officers In Ondo

Ondo State Police Command has arrested three people involved in two different cases of assault and abduction of traffic police officers in Akure, the state capital.

The spokesperson of the Command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, made this disclosure in a statement he made available to journalists on Saturday.

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According to the statement, the first incident occurred on April 3, 2026, when one Olopade Abraham, while driving a Toyota vehicle, in the company of one Emmanuel Taiwo, disobeyed traffic lights at Cathedral Junction, Akure.

Jimoh stated further that a female senior traffic warden, Oliniju Kehinde, attached to ‘A’ Division, Akure, stopped the vehicle and directed the driver to proceed to the station.

The PPRO, however, noted that the driver refused and proceeded to an unknown destination while the officer was still in the vehicle.

He said a patrol team attached to Fanibi Division swiftly responded, pursued, and intercepted the vehicle along Ondo Road, where the traffic warden was safely rescued.

The suspects were eventually taken into custody along with the vehicle.

The police PRO further revealed that a similar Incident happened on April 5, 2026, as a police patrol team on routine duty at the Oba-Ile axis intercepted a vehicle driving against traffic.

He noted that one Mrs. Adeyanju, alongside her husband, who is currently at large, confronted the officers and violently resisted lawful arrest and assaulted the police officer.

Jimoh said Mrs. Adeyanju was arrested thereafter and taken into police custody and has since made useful statements, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend her fleeing accomplice.

He revealed that all suspects connected to these incidents have been charged in court for prosecution.