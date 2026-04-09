Man Kills Three Siblings With Matchet In Ondo

Panic and grief have hit the Okitipupa community of Ondo State after a 28-year-old man named Femi Agbeye macheted his three siblings to death.

The incident that happened on Tuesday generated tension in the area as neighbours gathered to mourn the deceased.

The father of the suspect and the victims had reported to the police that the suspect attacked his three siblings with a machete in his absence, resulting in their untimely deaths.

The deceased have been identified as Bose Agbeye (20 years), Dupe Agbeye (7 years), and Blessing Agbeye (5 years), all of the same family.

“Upon receipt of the report, operatives of the Command swiftly mobilised to the scene, where the victims were found lifeless,” the spokesman of the Ondo Police Command, Abayomi Jimoh, said in a statement.

“Their remains were evacuated and deposited at the State Specialist Hospital Morgue, Okitipupa, for preservation and autopsy.”

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Jimoh disclosed that the suspect was apprehended on the same day and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, strongly condemned the heinous act and assured the public that justice will be pursued diligently.

He urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by providing any useful information that may aid ongoing investigations.