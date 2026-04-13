Navy Arrests 26 Crew Members, Intercepts Three Vessels For Alleged Crude Oil Theft

Troops of the Joint Task Force South-South, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), have arrested 26 crew members and intercepted three vessels over alleged involvement in crude oil theft within the Calabar/Akwa Ibom maritime corridor.

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Troops of the Joint Task Force South-South, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), have arrested 26 crew members and intercepted three vessels over suspected involvement in crude oil theft within the Calabar/Akwa Ibom maritime corridor.

The operation, carried out at about 11:45 p.m. on April 8, 2026, led to the arrest of Motor Tanker MKPODU and Motor Tanker WESTAF, which authorities said were apprehended at a wellhead while allegedly engaged in illegal siphoning of crude oil.

According to the military, Motor Tanker MKPODU was allegedly caught in the process of siphoning and found loaded with about 480 metric tonnes of suspected stolen crude, while Motor Tanker WESTAF had approximately 459 metric tonnes onboard at the time of arrest.

Following the interception, Nigerian Navy Ship SHERE, supported by a helicopter, was deployed to secure the vessels and provide real-time aerial surveillance.

The vessels and crew were subsequently taken into custody offshore and later transferred to the naval jetty in Calabar by Nigerian Navy Ship OSE alongside personnel from the Forward Operating Base, Ibaka.

Similarly, a third vessel, Motor Tanker STELIOS K, was arrested on April 10, 2026, by Nigerian Navy Ship GONGOLA for similar suspected offences.

While parading the suspects at the Nigerian Navy Ship VICTORY jetty, the Commander, Joint Task Force South-South, Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Olugbenga Oladipo, stated that the operation underscored the task force’s commitment to combating crude oil theft and safeguarding critical oil and gas infrastructure.

He attributed the success to the support of the Chief of Defence Staff, as well as the synergy between the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force, and reaffirmed the resolve to sustain the crackdown on illegal oil activities.

Also speaking, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Chidozie Okehie, disclosed that another vessel linked to the operation was earlier intercepted in Bonny, while three additional vessels are currently being tracked.

He commended the leadership of Operation Delta Safe and assured that ongoing operations would lead to more arrests.