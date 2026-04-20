Air Peace, Turkish Airlines Sign Interline Agreement On Seamless Nigeria-Global Travel

Air Peace and Turkish Airlines have signed an interline agreement to enhance seamless travel between Nigeria, West and Central Africa, and global destinations.

A statement signed by both airlines said that passengers will now benefit from single-ticket journeys, coordinated schedules, and streamlined baggage handling, strengthening Nigeria’s position as a key gateway linking Africa to international markets.

The interline agreement also allows travellers arriving in Lagos to connect smoothly onto Air Peace’s domestic and regional routes.

Outbound passengers can access Turkish Airlines’ global network via Istanbul, which includes Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas.

In addition, the partnership simplifies complex itineraries, making multi-leg journeys more efficient and attractive to both business and leisure travellers.

Nowel Ngala, Chief Commercial Officer of Air Peace, described the agreement as a milestone.

He noted, “This partnership positions Nigeria at the centre of global connectivity. By integrating our domestic network with Turkish Airlines’ reach, we reduce travel complexity and expand customer choice.”

Consequently, the interline agreement is expected to drive passenger traffic and improve route efficiency across the region.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Özlem Özyön, Senior Vice President International Relations and Alliances at Turkish Airlines, emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership.

She said, “This interline agreement with Air Peace reinforces our commitment to expanding connectivity across Africa.

“By combining our global reach with Air Peace’s regional strength, we deliver greater accessibility and convenience.”

“Beyond passenger convenience, the interline agreement opens new economic opportunities. It strengthens trade, tourism, and business travel between Nigeria and Türkiye.

“Moreover, it improves access for investors and travellers seeking efficient entry into West and Central Africa.”

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According to global standards set by the International Air Transport Association, such partnerships are critical in improving airline cooperation and market expansion.

In January 2026, Emirates and Air Peace activated a similar bilateral interline agreement that significantly widened Nigeria-UK connectivity.

The arrangement gave passengers seamless single-ticket access from Nigeria to London and beyond, with baggage checked through to final destinations on select routes.