FCT Teachers Begin Indefinite Strike Over Unmet Demands

Government school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have begun an indefinite strike action over unmet demands by the Federal Government.

A visit to some schools in the FCT, including LEA Primary School, Area 10, Garki, and Government Science Technical College, Area 3, Garki, showed visibly deserted school premises with no students or teachers in sight.

The strike action follows an earlier communique issued by the FCT Wing Executive Council of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), on Friday, which directed primary and secondary school teachers to begin an indefinite strike on Monday.

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In the communique jointly signed by the State Chairman, Abdullahi Shafa; the State Secretary, Margaret Jethro; and the State Publicity Secretary, Ibukun Adekeye, the union explained that the decision was the outcome of an emergency SWEC meeting convened to review the seven-day ultimatum issued to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on March 11, which expired on March 29.

It added that the move also became necessary following the continued silence on the legitimate demands of teachers amid the prevailing harsh economic realities in the country, particularly in the FCT.