Gov Aiyedatiwa Hails Tinubu’s Cash Transfer Programme In Ondo

Nearly 400,000 households in Ondo State have benefited from three tranches of the Household Prosperity and Cash Transfer Programme under the Renewed Hope Initiative.

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Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa disclosed this on Monday while receiving the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, during a courtesy visit in Akure.

The governor commended President Bola Tinubu for the initiative, describing it as a major humanitarian intervention aimed at supporting vulnerable households across the country.

He noted that beneficiaries were selected from all 18 local government areas of the state and were being engaged to provide firsthand feedback on the programme’s implementation and impact.

However, Aiyedatiwa raised concerns over challenges faced by some beneficiaries in registering for the National Identification Number (NIN), urging relevant authorities to address the issue to ensure proper data updates and seamless payment processes.

He also praised the minister for directly engaging with beneficiaries, noting that such interactions would strengthen accountability and enhance service delivery.

Earlier, Doro said his visit to Ondo was part of a nationwide review of the programme under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister revealed that Ondo State has received about ₦9.9 billion through successive payment cycles covering three tranches of the intervention.

Despite the programme’s wide reach, he observed that public awareness remains low, stressing the need for improved communication and greater transparency in the delivery of social protection initiatives.

Doro added that the Federal Government is already working on a redesigned social protection framework, emphasising that grassroots engagement is critical to ensuring future interventions reflect the real needs and realities of the people.