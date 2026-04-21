End Of An Era: Bovi, Nomzamo Mbatha To Co-Host 12th AMVCA As IK Osakioduwa Steps Aside

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has officially entered a new era. Organisers have unveiled Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha as the co-hosts for the 12th edition, set to take place at the Eko Hotel and Suites on 9th May 2026.

For long-time followers of the awards, the announcement carries a bittersweet weight. Since the AMVCA’s inception in 2013, IK Osakioduwa has been the heartbeat of the ceremony. From his inaugural pairing with Vimbai Mutinhiri to his recent mentorship of 16-year-old David Oke during last year’s 11th edition, Osakioduwa’s witty timing and “warm Nigerian charm” became the show’s signature.

However, the “passing of the torch” teased during the 2025 ceremony is now complete. Osakioduwa himself offered a gracious nod to his successors via social media, stating; “@officialbovi and @nomzamo_m Congratulations, guys. I know you’ll kill it. I’ll be cheering for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa Magic (@africamagic)

For Bovi, the appointment was a moment of genuine reflection on the legacy he is inheriting. Having performed on the AMVCA stage many times as a comedian, taking the lead as host is a different beast entirely.

“The AMVCA stage is one of the biggest in Africa, and I don’t take that lightly,” Bovi remarked following the unveiling. “I wasn’t expecting it. Considering IK has been the host from the beginning, I was really happy when I got the call. I want to bring the energy, the laughs, and the magic that this night deserves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juice (@officialbovi)

Joining Bovi is Nomzamo Mbatha, a choice that signals the AMVCA’s continued commitment to a pan-African identity. Born in KwaMashu, Durban, Mbatha’s journey from the drama Isibaya to Hollywood’s Coming 2 America has made her a global face. Currently starring as Queen Nandi in Shaka iLembe, she brings a regal “wider African shine” to the Lagos stage. Mbatha, a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, views the stage as a platform for continental storytelling. “African storytelling is at an all-time high, and it’s an honour to be the one holding the mic while we celebrate the best of it,” she noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha (Nxumalo) (@nomzamo_m)

The 2026 awards are not just changing faces; they are expanding their reach. This year introduces two new categories, Best Indigenous Language (North Africa) and Best Indigenous Language (Central Africa), solidifying the awards’ status as a truly continental celebration.

The judging process also sees a boost in industry authority, with veteran actress Joke Silva appointed as the Head Judge. “African stories from cities like Lagos, Nairobi, Dakar, and Johannesburg reflect the continent’s identity and global connections,” noted Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head of Content and Channels at MultiChoice West Africa.