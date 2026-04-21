NAF Air Strikes Kill ‘Several’ Terrorists In Sambisa Forest

Several terrorists have been killed following air strikes by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the Yuwe axis of the Sambisa Forest in the North-East.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the air strikes followed “sustained intense pressure on terrorist elements”.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ejodame said the air strikes succeeded in “eliminating several fighters concealed within the Yuwe axis of the Sambisa Forest”.

“The operation followed credible intelligence corroborated by Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), which confirmed the presence of active terrorist elements within fortified structures and bunkers.

“NAF air assets engaged the targets with precision munitions, destroying the structures, neutralising multiple terrorists, and eliminating key logistics facilities, as confirmed by subsequent battle damage assessment.

“The sustained tempo of air operations continues to degrade terrorist networks, leaving the terrorists increasingly exposed and disrupted, with mounting pressure forcing them into desperate and reactive actions,” NAF’s statement read in part.

READ ALSO: Air Strikes Kill Over 40 Terrorists In Borno — NAF

Following the move, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, commended NAF for the operation.

Aneke promised that “the Nigerian Air Force will sustain relentless, intelligence-driven air operations until terrorist elements are completely neutralised.”

“We remain committed to the protection of our personnel, the security of our nation, and the safety of all citizens.”

NAF also promised to continue “adhering strictly to rules of engagement and minimising civilian harm”.

The operation came months after NAF killed over 40 terrorists in coordinated air strikes in the Azir and Musarram areas of Borno State.

“Post-strike assessment confirmed no further threats, while feedback from ground troops, local authorities, and community sources indicated a significant degradation of terrorist presence and a return of relative calm,” Ejodame said in a statement.

“Earlier on Jan. 15, NAF air assets carried out a successful air interdiction at Musarram in the Tumbuns general area after intelligence revealed terrorists assembling on canoes to launch attacks along the Baga and Fish Dam axis.

“On arrival, the aircraft sighted about 10 canoes and over 40 suspected terrorists, who were engaged in multiple passes, throwing them into disarray.

NAF said the strikes were executed by its aircraft operating under the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.