Ambassador-Designate To Algeria Mohammed Lele Dies In Turkey

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the passing of the ambassador-designate to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Mohammed Lele.

Lele was said to have died in the early hours of April 19, 2026, in Ankara, Türkiye, after a protracted illness.

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Until his death, he was the director in charge of the Middle East and Gulf Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry, in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, on Wednesday, described the deceased as a dedicated, meticulous, and exemplary diplomat who “served the nation with steadfast loyalty and distinction”.

It stated that during his enviable career, Lele was known for his intellectual depth, strategic insight, and commitment to the advancement of Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives.

“Therefore, his sudden demise is a monumental loss not only to his immediate family but also to the entire Foreign Service community and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed, PhD who was personally at the International Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with Directors from the Ministry to receive the remains of the late Ambassador on Tuesday, 2026 to pay his last respect upon arrival from Istanbul, Türkiye, describes Ambassador Lele as a hardworking, humble and fine officer, who will be sorely missed by the Ministry,” the statement partly read.

Born in Gamawa, in the Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, in 1976, Lele was a graduate of Economics from Bayero University, Kano, and joined the Nigerian foreign service in 2001.

He also served in Nigerian missions in Germany, Togo, and Saudi Arabia, before he was recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu as ambassador-designate to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, following the Nigerian Senate’s confirmation of his nomination.

Lele was buried on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, according to Islamic rites in Kano, Kano State.

“The Ministry extends its heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, friends, associates, and the government and people of Bauchi State, and prays for the peaceful repose of his soul, the strength for his loved ones during this difficult time, and the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” it added.