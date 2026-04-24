Joe Abah Lauds Increase In Allowances For Federal Civil Servants

A Nigerian public governance expert, Joe Abah, has applauded the Federal Government’s decision to increase peculiar allowances and other welfare benefits for civil servants.

Abah said this on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he insisted that ”patriotic” workers should be duly compensated.

READ ALSO: FG Increases Allowances For Civil Servants

According to him, this development will not have any repercussive effects on the nation’s economy.

”This is about when you are leaving service, you will get something. It is not tens of thousands that will leave the service every year.’

”It is not a pay rise, it is a cushioning effect, and in my mind will not lead to a massive spike in inflation,” he said.

See the full video below: