Brazil’s Militao Set To Miss World Cup After Hamstring Surgery

Real Madrid’s Brazilian defender Eder Militao is set to miss the World Cup after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury on Tuesday.

“Our player Eder Militao underwent successful surgery today for a rupture of the proximal tendon of the biceps femoris in his left leg,” Real Madrid said in a statement, without specifying how long the defender will be sidelined.

Operated on at a clinic in Finland under the supervision of the club’s medical staff, the 28-year-old is expected to miss at least five months, according to the Spanish and Brazilian press.

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Militao is therefore expected to be unavailable to play for record five-time World Cup winners Brazil this summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Real Madrid defender sustained the injury last week during a La Liga win over Alaves.

Militao has had terrible luck with injuries over the past few years since joining Madrid from Porto in 2019, including two lengthy absences for cruciate ligament ruptures.

AFP