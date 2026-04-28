UAE To Withdraw From OPEC, OPEC+

The United Arab Emirates will withdraw from the OPEC and OPEC+ oil cartels to focus on “national interests”, a statement said on Tuesday, a bombshell announcement as energy prices soar over the Middle East war.

The UAE, one of the world’s top oil producers, which has previously baulked at OPEC production quotas, will pull out on Friday, a statement carried by the official WAM news agency said.

“This decision reflects the UAE’s long-term strategic and economic vision and evolving energy profile,” the statement said.

“During our time in the organisation, we made significant contributions and even greater sacrifices for the benefit of all.

“However, the time has come to focus our efforts on what our national interest dictates.”

Gulf oil shipments are currently being strangled by Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which flows past the UAE and normally carries one-fifth of the world’s oil.

The UAE, hard-hit by Iranian attacks, has also faced trouble in its relationship with powerful neighbour Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter and a dominant force within OPEC.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail ​Mohamed al-Mazrouei told Reuters the decision was taken after a careful look at ⁠the regional power’s energy strategies.

Asked whether the UAE consulted with Saudi Arabia, he said the UAE did ​not raise the issue with any other country.

“This is a policy decision, it has been done after ​a careful look at current and future policies related to level of production,” said the energy minister.

The move came ⁠after the UAE, a regional business hub and one of Washington’s most important allies, criticised fellow Arab states for not doing enough to protect it from ​numerous Iranian attacks during the war. Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser for the ​UAE president, criticised ⁠the Arab and Gulf response to the Iranian attacks in a session at the Gulf Influencers Forum on Monday.

AFP/Reuters