2027: GAC Adopts Hamzat As Lagos APC Consensus Governorship Candidate

Members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) have adopted the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, as the consensus governorship aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 election.

The chairman of the GAC, Tajudeen Olusi, made this known after a meeting of party leaders at Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday.

Olusi said the 21 members of GAC in attendance have all agreed to support Hamzat as the APC governorship aspirant for next year’s election.

“The constitution of our party provides for primaries, and our party has guaranteed free primaries for all members, for all aspirants, for all interested individuals. However, that very constitution also allows us to look at the issue of consensus. Consensus is a platform, a means that can bring us together, that can bring peace and unity.

“Following this option, we have adopted, we have all agreed that Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the current Deputy Governor of our state, is the consensus candidate of our party, and we have all pledged to stand by him. That is the information,” the APC chieftain told the gathering.

READ ALSO: [2027] Hamzat Promises To Serve Lagosians With ‘Integrity’

Breaking: GAC, the highest advisory body of the APC in Lagos State has endorsed and adopted Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as its consensus candidate ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

GAC is the Governance Advisory Council of the Lagos State APC. pic.twitter.com/a48aARXXm2 — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) April 28, 2026

After the announcement, Olusi and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu jointly raised Hamzat’s hand in a symbolic move which drew applause and showed the deputy governor had their backing.

In his address, Sanwo-Olu said the GAC has agreed to obtain the governorship interest form for Hamzat to run for the post.

“I have some additional information: all of my leaders and fathers present here have taxed themselves to fund the nomination form, regardless of the cost, for the deputy, who is our consensus candidate,” the governor said.

“They have all levied themselves—even drawing from their savings as retirees—to ensure they are the ones who purchase his nomination form. We felt it was important to mention this contribution.”

Sanwo-Olu said that Lagos State also purchased the presidential interest form for President Bola Tinubu to contest for the 2027 presidential election.

The GAC, which is the highest decision-making body of the APC in Lagos State, was founded by President Bola Tinubu in 1999.

It is saddled with influencing succession plans, key government appointments, and zoning of positions.

Hamzat has been the deputy governor since 2023 and has, in the last few days, consulted with and bagged the endorsement of key stakeholders in Lagos.