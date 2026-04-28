Crude Oil Production Hits 1.71M BPD – NNPC

Nigeria’s crude oil production hit the highest level recorded in five years, rising to 1.71 million barrels per day between April 2025 and April 2026.

This is according to the NNPC’s One Year Mandate Report Summary, posted on X by Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari.

The company’s upstream subsidiary, NNPC Exploration and Production Limited, also recorded an all-time peak production of 565,000 barrels per day in December 2025.

According to the report, on gas development, NNPC completed the River Niger crossing of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline and welded the entire line in July 2025.

The Assa North-Ohaji South gas processing plant and the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben pipeline connection have also been commissioned. Gas supply was sustained at 7.5 billion standard cubic feet per day in 2025, with new supply agreements executed with Dangote Cement, Dangote Refinery, and CNG Ibese.

The company launched its Gas Master Plan in January 2026 and signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding with China Gas Holding Ltd and Peiyang Chemical Singapore to unlock Nigeria’s gas resources.

NNPC said it consolidated a 7.25 per cent equity stake in the Dangote refinery to protect the national interest and adopted an incorporated joint venture model for its refineries, allowing each facility to self-finance and operate independently.

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It also entered shipping partnerships with Stena Bulk and Sonangol, exported a new crude grade — Cawthorne — and expanded its Oleum lubricant brand across West Africa.

Internal reforms included the onboarding of 1,000 new staff, the launch of a new performance management system, and the introduction of a women in NNPC programme to promote inclusion.

The company said it reinstated monthly performance reporting, held its first earnings call in November 2025, and resumed consistent remittances to the federation account since July 2025.

According to the report, the company also secured presidential approval for incentives to advance the final investment decision on the Bonga South-West Aparo project, and executed a model production sharing contract for PPL 2000 and 2001, the first to include comprehensive terms for the development of deepwater non-associated gas resources.

Also, a resolution was reached on the long-running OPL 245 dispute, resulting in the conversion of the block into a new production-sharing contract covering PMLs 102 and 103 and PPLs 2011 and 2012.