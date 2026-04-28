John Stones To Leave Man City After Ten Years

John Stones said he had lived “all my dreams out” as he announced on Tuesday he would be leaving Manchester City at the end of the season after 10 trophy-laden years at the Etihad.

The defender, 31, joined City from Everton in 2016, becoming manager Pep Guardiola’s second signing, and has made 293 appearances to date, scoring 19 goals.

The England international has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League among multiple trophies and there may be more silverware to come this season, with City chasing a domestic treble.

Guardiola’s men, who have already won the League Cup, are battling with Arsenal for the Premier League title and will face Chelsea in next month’s FA Cup final.

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“It has been my home for the past 10 years and it will be my home for the rest of my life,” Stones said in an emotional social media post.

“It’s been a rollercoaster in many ways.

“I came as a kid and I’m now leaving as a man — becoming a father, a husband and, on the pitch, a very fulfilled player I suppose in living all my dreams out and lifting all the things that I came here to achieve.

“At the start of my career here I never would have thought I would be in this position. Firstly, to achieve everything but to have the love, the bond with everyone. Every dream has been smashed out of the park.”

The centre-back joined City for £47.5 million ($64 million), a fee that made him the world’s second-most expensive defender at the time.

Stones, whose contract expires at the end of the season, hailed City boss Guardiola as the best manager in the world.

“I don’t think it would have been anywhere near as successful… if it wasn’t for him,” he said.

“I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to spend so long with him, win everything with him and share and have so many incredible moments together,” he added. “I feel lucky and grateful for what he’s done.”

Stones, expected to be in England’s World Cup squad, is the second long-serving player at City to announce his impending departure after club captain Bernardo Silva.

Injuries have restricted Stones to just 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

City paid tribute to the player on their website, saying: “The 31-year-old’s huge contribution across the most sustained and successful era in the club’s history stands without question.

“Now the club and all of our supporters will take the time to deliver a fitting tribute and farewell to a superb servant of Manchester City at the end of the season.”

AFP