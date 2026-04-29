Plateau Attacks: Tinubu Approves ₦2bn Relief For Angwa Rukuban Victims

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday approved ₦2 billion in relief support for victims of the March 29 attack in Angwa Rukuban, Jos, while also urging Plateau State leaders to commit to lasting peace and address the root causes of recurring violence in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, during an interactive meeting with a 32-man delegation from Plateau State, in fulfilment of the President’s earlier promise to engage stakeholders following the violence in Jos North Local Government Area.

At the end of the meeting, Plateau leaders pledged renewed commitment to peace, acknowledging the need to work together to end long-standing conflicts in the state.

At the interactive session, which lasted about three hours, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mohammed Dorro, announced that President Tinubu had approved the ₦2 billion relief package for victims of the Angwa Rukuban attack.

According to Onanuga, the President directed stakeholders, led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, to return home with open minds and prioritise peacebuilding by reviewing past government White Papers on security crises and implementing workable recommendations.

“As leaders, you must go back home, summon a leadership meeting among yourselves, take the gazette, review the previous recommendations and agree to implement the White Paper,” the President said.

He urged them to identify unresolved issues and present practical solutions for federal consideration.

President Tinubu also called for tolerance among residents, stressing that peace must be prioritised over ethnic, religious, or political divisions.

“Let us first of all accept one resolution – tolerance for every inhabitant… If people are being recruited to provoke anger, conflict and killings, it is you, the leaders, that should first of all examine yourselves,” he said.

He emphasised that Plateau State, known historically for peaceful coexistence, must reclaim that identity through deliberate leadership action.

“No protocols, no hinderances, we are here to speak our minds and find a permanent solution to a recurring conflict and chaos. Everybody here is seeking peace. How do we chart our path to that peace?” he added.

The President also warned against allowing divisive elements to destabilise communities, urging leaders to promote justice, fairness, and inclusion while ensuring all residents feel a sense of belonging.

He further instructed the state government to identify and expose individuals responsible for instigating violence so they can face the law.

In response, Governor Mutfwang thanked the President for his sustained support and commitment to peace in Plateau State.

He noted that the meeting marked the first time all former governors of the state had gathered in one room, describing it as a sign of renewed unity and collective resolve.

“Our coming here today shows that there is a renewed spirit on the plateau; that we want to be together,” the governor said.

He pledged that leaders would build on the momentum to strengthen unity and address poverty by transforming conflict into development opportunities.

“We are determined more than ever to close all our gaps, ensure that we rise above all the divides of religion and ethnicity, and build a state we can all be proud of,” he said.

“Having gathered this momentum, we want to assure you, by God’s grace, that we will build on it to tell a better story in the years to come.”

He also assured the President of the state’s support in national development efforts.

In his remarks, the Gbong Gwon Jos, HRM Da Jacob Gyang Buba, praised President Tinubu for his leadership and peace initiatives in Plateau State.

He called for increased security presence, including troop deployment and CCTV installations, and renewed support for the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes.

He also commended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her humanitarian visits and relief support to victims of previous attacks.

Members of the delegation, including youth representatives, stressed the importance of sincerity among leaders in sustaining peace efforts, warning that lasting peace would not be possible without genuine commitment.

The delegation included former governors, traditional rulers, religious leaders, serving and former public office holders, and representatives of youth groups, all of whom pledged to support the peace process in Plateau State.