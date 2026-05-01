Two Die In Yobe Auto Crash, Several Others Injured

Two persons have died, and several others were injured when a bus rammed into worshippers during Juma’at prayer at Damagum, the headquarters of Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The 18-seater Hummer bus was conveying passengers from Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State, to Azare, the headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area in Bauchi State.

The spokesman of the Yobe State Police Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, told Channels Television that “preliminary investigations revealed two persons were killed while an unspecified number of worshippers, including minors, were injured and taken to General Hospital Damagum, while others with severe cases were referred to University Teaching Hospital in Damaturu.”

An eyewitness, Sabo Abubakar, said the bus was moving at a very high speed and rammed into worshippers praying behind the highway.

READ ALSO: Suspected Terrorists Detonate Explosives In Borno

Meanwhile, the Yobe Emergency Medical Ambulance Services confirmed the two deaths and said the 27 wounded people are receiving medical attention at Damagum General Hospital and University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu.

Some angry youths who witnessed the incident later protested and set ablaze the 18-seater bus despite the swift intervention of police authorities to calm the situation.

Channels Television learnt that the military later intervened and calmed the situation, while the driver of the bus has been arrested and is in the custody of the authorities.