8 Division Enhances Operational Readiness, Graduates New Drone Pilots

The 8 Division, Nigerian Army, and Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma have taken a significant step toward bolstering their technological edge and operational readiness by successfully graduating a new set of drone pilots from their Drone Pilots Training Cadre.

A statement by the acting deputy director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Army/Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, noted that the graduation ceremony, held at the Division Training School, Giginya Military Cantonment, marked a pivotal milestone in the division’s commitment to addressing modern security challenges through the integration of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

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In his address, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander, Sector 2, Joint Task Force (North West), Major General Bemgba Paul Koughna, emphasised the division’s focus on force protection and operational preparedness.

He highlighted the strategic advantage of drones in scouting ahead, conserving resources, and reducing unnecessary risks to troops. Major General Koughna underscored that true military strength lies not in the accumulation of advanced weaponry but in its seamless integration into combat systems.

Koughna stressed that drone integration is no longer optional but a necessity and urged the graduates to apply their newfound skills effectively in their respective units.

Earlier, the course coordinator, Captain Samuel Yakubu, outlined the Drone Pilots Training Initiative as a visionary initiative spearheaded by the GOC to enhance the division’s operational effectiveness.

Captain Yakubu noted that the training has elevated the capabilities of frontline troops by providing them with “eyes in the sky”.

He said a total of 27 personnel drawn from various formations under the division’s area of responsibility participated in the rigorous training.

During the training, the graduating students were taught navigation using offline maps, understanding the functions of drone components, setting up and connecting the ground control station, and assembling, disassembling, and starting the aircraft.

Others include takeoff and landing procedures, surveillance operations, imaging, and video capture, zooming, gimbal control, aircraft handling, and obtaining accurate coordinates.

The training culminated in a practical demonstration where the graduating pilots showcased their precision, control, and tactical awareness. The practical display included pre-flight checks, tactical manoeuvres, surveillance hovering, and precision landings, impressing the GOC, commanders, and senior officers in attendance.

In recognition of their excellence, the GOC awarded wings to the new drone pilots and presented cash prizes to outstanding graduates who distinguished themselves during the course.