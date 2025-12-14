Seven Killed In Drone Strike On Sudan Hospital — Source

A drone strike Sunday on an army hospital in the besieged southern Sudan city of Dilling left “seven civilians dead and 12 injured”, a health worker at the facility told AFP.

The victims included patients and their companions, the medic said on condition of anonymity, explaining that the army hospital “serves the residents of the city and its surroundings, in addition to military personnel.”

Dilling, in the flashpoint state of South Kordofan, is controlled by the Sudanese army but has been under siege by rival paramilitary forces.

Since April 2023, the army has been at war with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who control swathes of the greater Kordofan region along with their allies, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) faction led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu.

Sunday’s strike comes a day after a drone strike on a United Nations peacekeeping base killed six Bangladeshi troops in the similarly besieged South Kordofan state capital of Kadugli, some 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of Dilling.

According to the UN, civilians in Dilling are suffering famine conditions, but a lack of access to data has prevented an official declaration.

Across the country, the war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 12 million and created the world’s largest hunger and displacement crises.

AFP