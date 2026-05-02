×

VIDEO: Nigeria’s 4x100m Mixed Relay Team Qualifies For World Championships

Team Nigeria finished 4th in heat 1 of the race, won by Canada in a time of 40.07 seconds, ahead of Germany, which came second in 40.15 seconds.

By Channels Television
Updated May 2, 2026
Twitter
Favour Ashe was part of the team.

 

A relatively young Nigeria 4x100m mixed relay team has secured a spot at the World Athletics Championships taking place in Beijing, China, next year.

Missing experienced athletes like Blessing Ogundiran and Rosemary Chukwuma, the quartet of Favour Ashe, Jennifer Chukwuka-Obi, Chidera Ezeakor, and Maria Thompson improved on their African record of 41:44 seconds to clock 40.24 seconds to finish as one of the best-placed teams in the event at the World Championship in Gaborone, Botswana.

Team Nigeria finished 4th in heat 1 of the race, won by Canada in a time of 40.07 seconds, ahead of Germany, which came second in 40.15 seconds, while the Netherlands completed the top three in 40.20 seconds.

READ ALSO: [EPL] Free-Flowing Arsenal Cruise Past Fulham, Go Six Points Clear

Nigeria will compete in the final on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the 4×100m men, 4×400m men, 4×400m mixed relay, and 4×400m women will get a second chance to secure a slot for the world championships in the repechage, having failed to qualify from their heat today. For the women’s 4x100m, they were disqualified for dropping the baton during the race.

More Stories