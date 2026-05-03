Kabiru Giant Rejects Consensus, Challenges Aliero In Kebbi Senate Race

An aspirant for the Kebbi Central senatorial seat, Kabiru Sani Giant, has declared that he will not withdraw from the race for the incumbent senator, Adamu Aliero, ahead of the forthcoming National Assembly primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Giant made the declaration while speaking with journalists after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the primaries scheduled for May 18, 2026.

He firmly rejected any move toward a consensus arrangement, insisting on an open contest and challenging the incumbent to meet him at the polls.

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“The issue is what they have done for the people. If they have anything to show, let them present it to the people. It is the people who will decide,” he said.

Giant maintained that voters in Kebbi Central are ready for a change, adding that he remains committed to participating in a transparent primary process.

“We are ready. We don’t want consensus. With direct primaries, the people will decide who they want. I am ready to face any challenge,” he added.

He also questioned the rationale behind adopting a consensus option, stressing that his supporters expect him to remain in the race and allow delegates or voters to make the final decision.

A former Special Adviser on Power to Governor Nasir Idris, Giant is believed in some political circles to enjoy the backing of groups opposed to Senator Adamu Aliero and aligned with the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, who has had a longstanding political rivalry with the senator.

The development comes amid heightened political activity ahead of the 2027 general elections, as parties intensify preparations for their primary contests.