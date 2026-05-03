UPDATED: Peter Obi Announces ‘Decision To Leave ADC’

Presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, has announced his “decision to leave” the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a reflective message shared on his official X handle on Sunday, Obi cited a worsening political climate marked by internal crises, external interference, and growing hostility within party structures.

The former Anambra State governor, who ran for president on the Labour Party platform in 2023, described Nigeria’s political space as increasingly toxic, where intimidation, insecurity, and persistent scrutiny have become the norm.

He lamented that systems meant to protect citizens now often work against them, while individuals striving for sincere service face mounting pressure both publicly and privately.

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso Denies Realignment In ADC, Insists ‘No Decision Yet’

Clarifying his decision, Obi stated that his exit was not due to any personal grievances with party leaders, including former Senate President David Mark or former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, both of whom he said he continues to respect.

Instead, he pointed to a pattern of internal division, legal disputes, and what he described as the infiltration of destabilising forces—similar to challenges he previously encountered in the Labour Party.

“Let me state clearly: my decision to leave the ADC is not because our highly respected Chairman, Senator David Mark, treated me badly, nor because my leader and elder brother, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, or any other respected leaders did anything personally wrong to me. I will continue to respect them.

“However, the same Nigerian state and its agents that created unnecessary crises and hostility within the Labour Party that forced me to leave now appear to be finding their way into the ADC, with endless court cases, internal battles, suspicion, and division, instead of focusing on deeper national problems and playing politics built more on control and exclusion than on service and nation-building,”

Obi also decried a broader societal trend where integrity, humility, and adherence to due process are often misinterpreted as weakness. He expressed concern that genuine efforts toward nation-building are increasingly undermined by suspicion, exclusion, and political maneuvering focused more on control than service.

Despite his departure, Obi reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria’s progress, emphasizing that his primary concern remains the welfare of citizens—particularly issues of insecurity, poverty, and displacement. He stressed that his ambition is not driven by the pursuit of political office, but by a desire to see a just, compassionate, and functional society.

Obi’s announcement comes after days of speculation in the media about his planned exit from the party he joined barely six months ago to the newly registered National Democratic Congress (NDC), alongside former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

However, Obi did not disclose his next destination in the statement issued on Sunday.

On his part, Kwankwaso said that neither he nor his associates has taken any final position on their political future. He emphasized that consultations among key stakeholders are still in progress.

He acknowledged, however, that the ADC is grappling with mounting legal and structural challenges.

See Obi’s full statement below:

Fellow Nigerians, good morning. I woke up this morning after my church service with a deeply reflective heart, and despite every constraint, I felt compelled to share these thoughts with you.

Many people do not truly understand the silent pains some of us carry daily—the private struggles, emotional burdens, and quiet battles we face while trying to survive and serve sincerely in difficult circumstances.

We now live in an environment that has become increasingly toxic, where the very system that should protect and create opportunities for decent living often works against the people—a society where intimidation, insecurity, endless scrutiny, and discouragement have become normal.

More painful is when some of those you associate with, believing you would find understanding and solidarity among them, become part of the pressure you face. Some who publicly identify with you privately distance themselves or join in unfair criticism.

We live in a society where humility is mistaken for weakness, respect is seen as a lack of courage, and compassion is treated as foolishness—a system where treating people equally is questioned simply because you refuse to worship status, tribe, class, or power.

Personally, I have never looked down on anyone except to uplift them. I have never used privilege, position, or resources to oppress others, intimidate the weak, or make people feel small. To me, leadership has always been about service, sacrifice, and helping others rise.

Let me state clearly: my decision to leave the ADC is not because our highly respected Chairman, Senator David Mark, treated me badly, nor because my leader and elder brother, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, or any other respected leaders did anything personally wrong to me. I will continue to respect them.

However, the same Nigerian state and its agents that created unnecessary crises and hostility within the Labour Party that forced me to leave now appear to be finding their way into the ADC, with endless court cases, internal battles, suspicion, and division, instead of focusing on deeper national problems and playing politics built more on control and exclusion than on service and nation-building.

Even within spaces where one labours sincerely, one is sometimes treated like an outsider in one’s own home. You and your team become easy targets for every failure, frustration, or misunderstanding, as though honest contribution has become a favour being tolerated rather than appreciated. And when you choose to leave so that those you are leaving can have peace, and you step out into the cold, you are still maligned and your character is questioned.

Despite all your efforts to continue working for a better Nigeria and engaging people with sincerity and goodwill, those who do not wish you well continue to attack your character and question your intentions.

There are moments I ask God in prayer: Why is doing the right thing often misconstrued as wrongdoing in our country? Why is integrity not valued? Why is the prudent management of resources, especially when invested in critical areas like education and healthcare, wrongly labelled as stinginess? Why are humility and obedience to the rule of law often taken to be weakness rather than discipline? Let me assure all that I am not desperate to be President, Vice President, or Senate President.

I am desperate to see a society that can console a mother whose child has been kidnapped or killed while going to school or work. I am desperate to see a Nigeria where people will not live in IDP camps but in their homes. I am desperate for a country where Nigerian citizens do not go to bed hungry, not knowing where their next meal will come from.

Yet, despite everything, I remain resolute. I firmly believe that Nigeria can still become a country with competent leadership based on justice, compassion, and equal opportunity for all. A new Nigeria is POssible. -PO