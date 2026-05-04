FG Seeks Autopsy, Probe Over Killing Of Two Nigerians In South Africa

Nigeria has called for a thorough investigation and full autopsy reports following the killing of two Nigerians in South Africa.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, made this known during a press briefing on the outcome of a meeting between the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ambassador Dunoma Ahmed, and South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner, Lesoli Machele, held earlier on Monday.

Ebienfa said the Nigerian mission in South Africa is closely monitoring the situation after the two Nigerians were killed in violent attacks.

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He noted that the South African government had condemned the attacks and called for a full investigation into the incident.

According to him, the killings have heightened tension within the Nigerian community in South Africa, prompting the Nigerian government to demand full autopsy reports on the deceased as well as access to relevant case files.

“The Government of Nigeria condemned the violence against Nigerians in South Africa, including the recent deaths of Nnaemeka Matthew Andrew Ekpeyong and Kelvin Chidiebere Amaramiro following alleged assaults by security personnel. The Ministry notes that these incidents, alongside other reported cases, have heightened anxiety within the Nigerian community and require urgent, credible remedial action,” Ebienfa stated.

“We therefore request thorough and impartial investigations into both deaths, including prompt sharing of preliminary findings and regular updates with the Government of Nigeria. Nigeria also seeks full cooperation in providing autopsy reports, post-mortem documentation, and relevant case files, and in facilitating access to legal processes for the families of the deceased.

“As a precautionary measure, Nigeria emphasizes the need for accountability where wrongdoing is established, including appropriate disciplinary and prosecutorial action against implicated personnel,” he added.

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He also recalled that Nigeria and South Africa had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding on early warning mechanisms and urged the South African government to expedite its implementation to prevent future occurrences.

Ebienfa further stated that the Acting High Commissioner had assured that Nigeria’s position would be conveyed to authorities in Pretoria, with further actions to be communicated in due course.

On possible repatriation, he disclosed that about 130 Nigerians have so far indicated interest in returning home, adding that the documentation process is ongoing.

He explained that, for now, the repatriation process is self-funded and advised interested Nigerians to approach the Nigerian mission in Pretoria promptly.

He, however, added that the Federal Government may intervene in due course for those unable to afford travel costs.

On the arrest of the perpetrators, Ebienfa said no arrests had been made so far, but South African authorities had assured that those responsible for the killings would be prosecuted.