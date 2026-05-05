Power Couple Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Turn Heads At Met Gala 2026 With Sculptural Style

Global music star Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky made a dramatic entrance at the 2026 Met Gala, arriving fashionably late and closing out the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 4.

The couple, known for their headline-grabbing appearances, stepped onto the carpet after 9 p.m. ET, well after most guests had arrived, effectively bringing the night’s arrivals to a close.

Their entrance, a long-standing tradition, once again drew widespread attention, with many describing them as the highlight of the evening.

This year’s gala, themed “Costume Art” with a “Fashion Is Art” dress code, saw Rihanna embrace the concept in a striking custom Maison Margiela gown designed by Glenn Martens.

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The metallic ensemble featured a jewel-encrusted bodice and an iridescent silver skirt, crafted with sculptural, architectural elements reminiscent of Gothic structures. Styled with a gold headpiece, spiral hair accessories, and layered diamond jewellery, her look was widely described as a wearable piece of art.

A$AP Rocky complemented her in a distinctive pink Chanel-inspired coat layered over a tuxedo, accessorised with statement diamond earrings.

The pair posed arm-in-arm, showcasing their coordinated yet individual interpretations of the theme.

Rihanna, who had earlier departed The Carlyle Hotel before meeting Rocky at the venue, continued her streak of unforgettable Met Gala moments. Despite online speculation, no reports indicated a new pregnancy reveal this year.

Parents to three young children, the couple attended the event without their family. Their appearance quickly dominated social media conversations, reinforcing their status as one of fashion’s most influential power couples.

The Met Gala, an annual fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute, once again combined celebrity, art and high fashion, with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky firmly at the centre of the night’s most talked-about moments.