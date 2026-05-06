Power Sector Has No Quick Fix, Reforms Will Be Transparent If I Am Minister – Tegbe

The President’s ministerial nominee, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has warned that Nigeria’s power crisis requires tough and transparent reforms, stressing that there are no quick fixes.

Speaking during his screening at the Committee of the Whole on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, Tegbe told lawmakers that the approach to the sector must change.

“We will not do things the way we used to do before. I will not promise what I cannot deliver,” he said.

Appointed in 2025 by President Bola Tinubu as Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, Tegbe described power as the foundation for national confidence, noting that decades of reforms have yet to deliver the expected results.

He pledged decisive action if confirmed, emphasizing execution over rhetoric. According to him, priority areas will include power distribution, metering, transparency, and sub-national participation.

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“We must close the metering gap and ensure Nigerians can track performance through a transparent public dashboard. The sector must be properly structured, and the people deserve to see real improvement,” he said.

The nominee also noted that sub-national governments would be encouraged to generate electricity to ease pressure on the national grid.

“We will come with clear milestones. If results are not visible in three months, they won’t be in six,” he added.

During the question-and-answer session, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, raised concerns about grid stability, noting that the system often collapses whenever supply exceeds 5,000 megawatts.

According to him, “You must meet the generator ‘cartel’! They will come after you. Make sure that the DISCOs keep to the terms of their contracts.”

Former Minister of State for Power and Steel, Senator Danjuma Goje, also lamented the lack of progress in the sector despite trillions of naira invested since 1999, suggesting radical solutions to drive efficiency. He advised that the minister-designate approach China for support in revamping the sector over the next 20 years.

On security concerns, Senator Tahir Monguno questioned how the nominee would address vandalism of power infrastructure.

In response, Tegbe identified gas supply constraints and weak grid discipline as major challenges, underscoring the need to stabilise the grid, enforce compliance, and adopt market-driven tariffs.

“We understand the issues. What is needed now is honest engagement and firm execution. We will tell Nigerians the truth,” he said.