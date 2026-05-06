Senate Confirms Tegbe, Enikanolaiye As Ministers

The Senate has confirmed Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe and Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye as Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The duo were confirmed after their screening at the Committee of the Whole on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday.

President Bola Tinubu had written to the Senate on Tuesday seeking confirmation of the nomination of Tegbe and Enikanolaiye as a Ministers.

President Tinubu, citing Section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers the President to nominate ministers subject to Senate confirmation, urged lawmakers to give the request prompt consideration.

READ ALSO: Power Sector Has No Quick Fix, Reforms Will Be Transparent If I Am Minister – Tegbe

During his screening by the Senate, Tegbe warned that Nigeria’s power crisis requires tough and transparent reforms, stressing that there are no quick fixes.

Tegbe told lawmakers that the approach to the sector must change.

“We will not do things the way we used to do before. I will not promise what I cannot deliver,” he said.

Appointed in 2025 by President Bola Tinubu as Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, Tegbe described power as the foundation for national confidence, noting that decades of reforms have yet to deliver the expected results.

He pledged decisive action if confirmed, emphasizing execution over rhetoric. According to him, priority areas will include power distribution, metering, transparency, and sub-national participation.

“We must close the metering gap and ensure Nigerians can track performance through a transparent public dashboard. The sector must be properly structured, and the people deserve to see real improvement,” he said.

The nominee also noted that sub-national governments would be encouraged to generate electricity to ease pressure on the national grid.

“We will come with clear milestones. If results are not visible in three months, they won’t be in six,” he added.