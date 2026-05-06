Rainstorm Kills Two, Destroys Several Homes In Kaduna Community

A powerful rainstorm has left a trail of destruction in Dokan Mai-Jama’a, a community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing at least two people and destroying more than 50 houses.

The Village Head, Hamisu Tukur, confirmed that the storm, which struck on Monday evening, displaced many residents and caused extensive damage across the area. According to him, dozens of houses were severely affected, with several completely flattened by strong winds.

Residents said the heavy rainfall began around 6:41 p.m. and lasted for about 40 minutes, accompanied by violent winds that tore off roofs and reduced buildings to rubble. Many families have been left homeless and were seen trying to salvage what they could from the debris.

In nearby Sabon Gyero, located within Millennium City in the same local government area, the storm also caused significant damage, destroying houses and more than 10 perimeter fences. The downpour further led to traffic disruption after a major road was blocked, forcing motorists to seek alternative routes.

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Affected residents have appealed to the state government, as well as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), for urgent support.

Emergency officials have since begun assessing the situation, with NEMA deploying a team to evaluate the extent of the damage and determine the necessary response.

Rainstorms of this nature are common during the rainy season in northern Nigeria, often resulting in loss of life and property.

Authorities, including the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), have warned of increased rainfall intensity this year, raising concerns about further incidents.