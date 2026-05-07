Shell Quarterly Net Profit Jumps 19% As War Fuels Oil Prices

British energy giant Shell announced Thursday a 19-per cent increase in net profits for the first quarter as the Middle East war sent oil and gas prices soaring in volatile trading.

Profit after tax increased to $5.69 billion in the January-March period from $4.78 billion in the first quarter of 2025, Shell said in an earnings statement.

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“Shell delivered strong results enabled by our relentless focus on operational performance in a quarter marked by unprecedented disruption in global energy markets,” said chief executive Wael Sawan.