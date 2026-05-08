Arteta Calls For Arsenal Focus On ‘Huge’ West Ham Clash

Arsenal reached the Champions League final for just the second time in their history with victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, but Arteta stressed there was little time to look ahead to facing Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest.

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“Stay present, live in the moment, prepare and show the same level of energy, hunger and desire we have shown all season, or more,” said the Arsenal boss, referring to his message to his players.

“We are closer and closer and everything we do is going to matter.”

The Gunners are five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table but have played one game more than Pep Guardiola’s men.

The result at the London Stadium could also have huge ramifications for Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham.

Spurs are just one point above 18-place West Ham in the battle to avoid the drop.

“Understanding the conditions of the game for both clubs, it’s huge, obviously,” said Arteta. “We know the importance of it, we know what we want and what we have to do to win the game.”

The Spaniard said Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber remain out and are facing a race against time to feature in the Champions League final on May 30.

“There’s a fair bit to do,” he said. “Everything has to be so smooth and quick if they want the chance to play any minutes.”

AFP