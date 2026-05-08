Windstorm Ravages Communities in Kebbi, Destroys Houses and Food Storage

A devastating windstorm has struck several communities in Suru Local Government Area, destroying numerous houses and properties.

Communities affected by the disaster include Sambera, Jeroki, Becinga, Nassarawa, Tunga Soja, Tauken Mage, Tunga Muminu Oro and Ciwan Wanzam.

The windstorm, which occurred on Wednesday night, reportedly destroyed several homes, food storage facilities and other valuables.

Residents, however, confirmed that no lives were lost in the incident.

The member representing Suru Constituency in the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Faruku Abubakar Maisudan, visited the affected communities to assess the extent of the destruction and sympathise with the victims.

“My heart goes out to you in this difficult moment, and I urge you to accept it as a trial from Almighty Allah,” he said during the visit.

The lawmaker assured residents that he would present the matter before the State House of Assembly and Governor Nasir Idris to facilitate immediate assistance for the victims.

“I will make sure your condition is presented to the appropriate authorities so that urgent support can reach you without delay,” he assured.

He was accompanied on the assessment tour by officials of the Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), who also pledged prompt intervention for affected residents.

According to a SEMA official, the state government would soon provide relief materials to cushion the hardship faced by victims of the disaster.