2027: Kwankwaso Backs NDC’s Zoning Of Presidential Ticket To Southern Nigeria

A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has backed the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)’s decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to southern Nigeria, citing the need for “national healing”.

In his address at the NDC national convention on Saturday, Kwankwaso recalled several “historic” partnerships between northern Nigeria and the south in the past.

“It is therefore with great sense of unity and solidarity, that as a loyal party member, I support the decision to zone the presidential ticket of the NDC to the South, so that it allows the region to complete its turn in producing national leadership,” the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 elections told the gathering in Abuja.

“This represents a true opportunity for true national healing. We shall work in abidance with the party’s agreement to ensure fairness and federal character in all ramifications.”

Kwankwaso faulted what he described as “poor leadership” in the country, saying Nigeria currently “Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads”.

READ ALSO: NDC Zones 2027 Presidential Ticket To Southern Nigeria

Senator RMK – I SUPPORT THE PRESIDENTIAL TICKET ZONED TO THE SOUTH FOR THE 2027 presidential race. pic.twitter.com/JTpgTCbOP3 — Nigeria Democratic Congress (@NigeriaNDCHQ) May 9, 2026

“Instead of positioning Nigeria to seize emerging opportunities, bad governance has left us bearing the brunt of global changes,” he said.

“We are witnessing a sharp decline in the quality of life. Insecurity has created widows and orphans across the land. Millions have been displaced from their homes. Investments are fleeing, critical infrastructure is neglected, the education system is collapsing, and harsh economic policies have been imposed on citizens without meaningful safety nets or relief.”

But Kwankwaso believes the NDC will “change the way things are done today” if allowed to lead the country.

“The leadership standard we shall set will therefore restore Nigeria’s dignity and will guarantee that our citizens at home and the diaspora will be treated with respect and dignity,” the former minister told them.

Earlier, the NDC said it is zoning the party’s presidential ticket to southern Nigeria for 2027.

It, however, proposed a single four-year term, after which power will return to northern Nigeria in 2031.

President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from southern Nigeria, took over power in 2023 after eight years of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership (from northern Nigeria).