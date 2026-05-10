Poor Network: Nigerians Must Get Value For Money, FG Warns Telcos

The Federal Government has intensified pressure on telecommunications operators to improve service quality across Nigeria, warning that subscribers must begin to experience better connectivity and value for money.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, in a statement on Sunday, said the government had already introduced major reforms to stabilise the telecom sector, stressing that operators must now address persistent network failures affecting millions of users.

“It is now the responsibility of telecom operators such as MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom, and T2 to take all necessary steps to resolve network challenges and deliver the level of service Nigerians expect,” Tijani said in a statement released on Sunday.

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The minister explained that the current administration inherited longstanding structural challenges in the sector, largely caused by years of inadequate investment in critical infrastructure.

According to him, poor connectivity and service disruptions were linked to limitations that prevented operators from delivering efficient telecom services nationwide.

To tackle the problem, Tijani said the government adopted both immediate and long-term strategies aimed at transforming the country’s digital infrastructure.

On the long-term plan, he disclosed that the government had secured funding support led by the World Bank and created a framework under Project BRIDGE to expand nationwide fibre-optic infrastructure.

“We have secured funding, led by the World Bank, and established the framework for a special purpose vehicle with Project BRIDGE, to deliver nationwide open access fibre infrastructure,” he stated.

He further revealed that fibre deployment and additional telecom tower rollout through NUCAP would begin before the end of the year, alongside efforts to expand satellite connectivity capacity.

Tijani said the investments are expected to close major infrastructure gaps within the next two to five years and significantly improve internet access and network reliability across the country.

Explaining the government’s vision, the minister said the goal is to ensure Nigerians can access stable, high-speed internet services directly in their homes and businesses.

“A small business owner should be able to access reliable, high-speed fibre internet directly at their home or shop, not rely solely on dongles or unstable mobile connections,” he said.

He also highlighted several short-term reforms introduced to strengthen the telecom industry, including tariff adjustments, the designation of telecom infrastructure as critical national infrastructure, tax harmonisation policies, and broader economic reforms.

According to Tijani, these measures have created a more stable and transparent operating environment for telecom operators, many of whom have now returned to profitability.

“They are now operating in a more stable, transparent, and market-driven environment and have returned to profitability,” he said.

The minister maintained that operators now have both the financial capacity and operational environment needed to improve service delivery.

He added that the Nigerian Communications Commission had been empowered to independently monitor performance, enforce compliance, and sanction defaulting operators where necessary.

Tijani said the government would increasingly rely on reports from the Commission, as well as complaints from consumers, to hold operators accountable in the coming months.

He expressed optimism that Nigerians would soon notice measurable improvements in call quality, data services, and network coverage nationwide.

“Where operators deliver, it will be recognised, and where they do not, the Commission is expected to take appropriate regulatory action,” he warned.

The minister concluded by insisting that Nigerians deserve quality telecom services that match what they pay for.

“Nigerians should begin to see improvements in Quality of Service and get value that they paid for now, and in the future. And we will ensure that the sector delivers,” Tijani added.