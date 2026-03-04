FG Approves Alphanumeric Digital Postcode

The Federal Executive Council has approved the implementation of a GIS-enabled alphanumeric digital postcode system for Nigeria.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, who disclosed this on Wednesday, said it was part of the government’s “continued delivery on the targets and priorities set out in the strategic blueprint at the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

Bosun said that President Bola Tinubu gave the approval at the Federal Executive Council.

He explained that working in collaboration with the Postmaster General of the Federation of Nigerian Postal Service, Tola Odeyemi, and her team, who worked on delivering the project, the government would introduce a “modern, geospatial intelligent addressing system that improves accuracy across the country and enables faster and more reliable mail and parcel processing”.

“Beyond strengthening postal operations, the Digital Postcode System will also serve as an important national enabler supporting better national planning, improved emergency response, more efficient logistics and e-commerce, and the delivery of government services,” the minister stated on his X (formerly Twitter).

He further noted that as Nigeria’s digital economy continues to grow, foundational systems such as this play an essential role in building the infrastructure required to connect people, businesses, and services more efficiently across the country.

“This approval represents another step forward in our commitment to building the enabling environment to support a modern, inclusive, and globally competitive digital economy,” he added.

Smilarly, the NIPOST PMG said that a digital postcode system was more than a postal reform.

“It is a critical national infrastructure that enables e-commerce, logistics, emergency services, financial inclusion, security, urban planning, and effective public service delivery.

By introducing an alphanumeric addressing framework, Nigeria will now be able to identify locations with far greater precision across cities, towns, and rural communities. This will significantly improve how goods, services, and digital platforms reach Nigerians everywhere,” Odeyemi stated on her X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

“This milestone reflects a shared commitment by the Federal Government to strengthen Nigeria’s digital backbone and unlock new opportunities for innovation, commerce, and national development,” she added.

‘Digitizing Processes’

In May 2025, NIPOST said it generated well over ₦10 billion in revenue, surpassing its projected potential and signaling a powerful shift in its national relevance.

It stated that this was achieved by digitizing some of its processes and plugging leakages.

“We actually surpassed ₦10 billion last year, and that was just by digitizing some of our processes and plugging leakages,” Odeyemi said on The Beam on Channels Television.

When asked about restoring public trust, she emphasised the importance of rebranding NIPOST as a 21st-century civic institution that has great relevance for the future of the nation’s digital economy.

“In five to 10 years, I would love to see NIPOST as an institution of national pride, in that we trust it, it is reliable, and we need it,” she said.