Taraba Govt Releases Over ₦1.8bn For NECO, BECE, NABTEB Exam Registration

The Taraba State Government has presented cheques worth over ₦1.8 billion to major examination bodies to facilitate the registration of students for external examinations across the state, in line with the administration’s commitment to improving access to education.

The cheques were officially presented on Monday, at the NECO Office in Jalingo, the Taraba capital, by the Commissioner for Secondary, Technical and Vocational Education, Augustina Godwin, on behalf of Governor Agbu Kefas.

Speaking during the ceremony, Godwin noted that the intervention was aimed at reducing the financial burden on parents and guardians while ensuring that eligible students in public schools are able to participate in external examinations without hindrance.

In a statement disclosing this, the Taraba State Commissioner for Information and Reorientation, Zainab Jalingo, said the government approved the sum of N1,613,646,250.00 for the National Examinations Council (NECO), N196,822,190.00 for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), and N53,865,000.00 for the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

According to the commissioner, the gesture reflects the commitment of the Kefas administration to strengthening the education sector and creating opportunities for students across Taraba State to achieve academic success under his free and compulsory education policy, which is a reality.

She stated that education remains one of the key priorities of the Kefas-led administration, noting that the government will continue to implement programmes and policies that promote quality learning and improve the prospects of children in the state.

Representatives of the examination bodies who received the cheques expressed appreciation to the Taraba State Government for the support and described the intervention as timely and beneficial to students across the state.

The event was attended by government officials, education stakeholders, school administrators, and representatives of the examination bodies.