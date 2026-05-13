Alexx Ekubo: Tribute To A Charming Nollywood Icon

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of beloved actor, model and entertainer Alexx Ekubo, who passed away on Tuesday, 12 May 2026, at the age of 40.

His passing has sent shockwaves across Nollywood and among millions of fans across Africa and the diaspora who admired his talent, charm and larger-than-life personality.

The actor’s family confirmed his passing in a statement shared on his verified Instagram page, revealing that he died at Evercare Hospital following complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer after a brief but courageous battle.

Early Life And Education

Born Alexx Ekubo-Okwaraeke on April 10, 1986, in Port Harcourt, he was originally from Arochukwu in Abia State. Tall, eloquent and effortlessly charismatic, Ekubo was fluent in Igbo, Hausa and English.

He attended Federal Government College Daura for his secondary education before studying Mass Communication at Calabar Polytechnic. He later enrolled to study Law at the University of Calabar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexx Ekubo (@alexxekubo)

Driven by his passion for storytelling and performance, he returned to the University of Calabar in 2015 to earn a degree in Theatre Arts, a decision that further refined the talent that would make him one of Nollywood’s most recognisable faces.

Rise To Fame

Ekubo first gained national attention in 2010 when he emerged as first runner-up in the Mr Nigeria pageant.

The achievement introduced him to the world of modelling and opened doors to the entertainment industry.

Although he began acting in 2005 with a minor role in Sinners in the House, his breakthrough came with Weekend Getaway.

His performance earned him the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award at the Best of Nollywood Awards in 2013.

From that moment, his star rose rapidly.

A Distinguished Career In Nollywood

Over the years, Ekubo established himself as one of Nollywood’s most dependable and bankable actors, known for his versatility in romantic comedies, dramas and action films.

His notable screen credits include The Bling Lagosians, Okafor’s Law, Aina and Lagos Cougars.

Whether portraying the charming love interest, the witty friend or the emotionally layered protagonist, Ekubo brought a natural ease and authenticity to every role. His good looks, impeccable fashion sense and comic timing endeared him to audiences and cemented his place among the leading men of his generation.

Beyond The Screen

Ekubo’s influence extended beyond acting. He was a sought-after master of ceremonies, motivational speaker, producer and brand ambassador.

In 2020, he was inducted into the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) Top 100 Under 40 list, in recognition of his impact in entertainment and humanitarian work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexx Ekubo (@alexxekubo)

He also received honours for his support of social causes, using his platform to inspire young people and promote positive change.

Personal Life, Private Struggles

Known for his active social media presence and stylish lifestyle, the actor often shared moments from his career and personal life with fans.

In recent years, however, he gradually withdrew from public view. Following personal challenges, he became less active online.

His final social media posts in late 2024 sparked concern among fans, particularly after occasional public appearances showed a noticeable weight loss.

At the time, some colleagues reassured the public that he had chosen to step away from the pressures of social media. Few knew he was quietly facing a serious health battle.

Tributes Pour In

The announcement of his death has prompted an emotional outpouring from across the entertainment industry.

Stars including Funke Akindele, Bolanle Ninalowo and many others have remembered him as a gifted actor, a dependable colleague and a warm-hearted friend.

Fans have flooded social media with condolence messages, prayers and cherished memories, celebrating a man whose performances brought joy to millions and whose kindness left a lasting impression.

Oh Alex — Johnny Drille (@Johnnydrille) May 12, 2026

Ikuku. Naa n’udo — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) May 12, 2026

Rest easy young man! I really thought I would make this film with you. Go with God! ️ ️ ️ — GlazedLens (@MealdredO) May 12, 2026

An Enduring Legacy

Ekubo’s journey from pageantry to movie stardom remains an inspiring story of talent, discipline and perseverance.

He belonged to a generation of entertainers who successfully bridged modelling, pageantry and serious acting, proving that charisma and substance could coexist.

Through his work, he helped shape contemporary Nollywood and contributed to the global recognition of African cinema.

Though his life was cut short at just 40, his legacy lives on in the films he created, the lives he touched and the inspiration he offered to aspiring actors and young Africans.

As Nollywood mourns one of its brightest stars, Ekubo will be remembered not only for his charisma and magnetic screen presence, but also for his generosity, resilience and enduring passion for storytelling.