Kwara: Court Jails Pastor For Life For Sexual Assault Of Three Minors, Forced Abortion

The Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has convicted and sentenced Prophet Ajiboye Olayinka to life Imprisonment for having unlawful sexual intercourse with three minor congregants inside the mission house of a church in Ilorin, Kwara State, where the defendant was the General Overseer.

Prophet Olayinka was also sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment for illegal abortions of several pregnancies of his victims.

The defendant had faced an eight-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, unlawful sexual intercourse with minors, illegal abortion, and unlawful possession of firearms, contrary to Sections 97, 235, and 283 of the Penal Code, Section 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, 2004, and Section 31(2) of the Kwara State Child Rights Law, 2006.

During the hearing, the prosecution called 12 witnesses and tendered exhibits.

It is the evidence of the victims, particularly PW3, PW4, and PW5, that the defendant administered anointing oil on their private parts before having forceful sexual intercourse with them in the mission house, and that the defendant gave them the Bible to swear an oath of secrecy not to divulge the rape incident to anyone, or else he would kill them.

On 11th February, 2026, the prosecution’s team led by Issa Zakari, Chief State Counsel, vigorously cross- examined the defendant and his witnesses in his Defence before the court.

Upon the close of defence, Written Addresses were filed and adopted, and the case was adjourned for Judgement.

In his verdict, the learned trial Judge, Honorable Justice H.A. Gegele, held that the prosecution had successfully proved the offences of unlawful sexual intercourse with minors, rape, and illegal abortions against the convict, but failed to establish the offence of bigamy.

The court subsequently discharged the defendant of the charge of Bigamy.

The court described the defendant as “a pedophile and philanderer whose conduct should be deprecated by all and sundry in society.”

Justice Gegele further directed that the pump-action gun recovered from the defendant be forfeited to the Federal Government.