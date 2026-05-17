I Remain Committed To APC, Tinubu, Cubana Chief Priest Speaks After Reps Primaries

Entrepreneur and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has reaffirmed his commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu following the party’s House of Representatives primary election in Imo State.

Cubana Chief Priest had indicated interest in contesting for the APC ticket for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, in a series of Instagram stories posted on his official page on Sunday, he pledged support for the president’s agenda.

“For the record, my commitment to the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 remains absolute and unwavering.

“I will continue vigorously with our advocacy and mobilisation efforts for the success of the Renewed Hope agenda.

“The APC remains my party, today and always. I remain loyal and committed to the ideals and leadership of our great party. And on the Asiwaju mandate, we stand firmly and unapologetically,” he wrote.

READ ALSO: Amaewhule, Dekor, Other Wike Loyalists Win APC Reps Primaries In Rivers

Consultations With Uzodimma

The celebrity businessman said he did not participate in the primaries’ electioneering process after consultations with the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, and other party leaders.

According to him, the governor explained that the party adopted a zoning arrangement which would allow Orlu Local Government Area to retain the seat for at least two terms before it rotates to another council area.

“As a loyal party man and committed progressive, I wish to clearly state my position.

“Following my consultations and meeting with our leader of the party in the state and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, His Excellency, presented the position of the party regarding zoning within the federal constituency and his resolve to ensure that Orlu LGA at least gets two terms before the position leaves for another LGA.

“He made the argument that it was not the turn of my Local Government Area to occupy the seat at this time, especially considering that my elder brother, Asiwaju Jerry Alagboso, had previously served three terms in the House. I understood and respected that position,” the 45-year-old wrote.

Cubana Chief Priest said his aspiration was driven by his belief that the current representative was not meeting the expectations of constituents, but he ultimately stepped aside in deference to the party’s decision.

“In respect for the party and its leadership, I chose not to proceed to the field, and indeed, I never did. Nobody will say they saw me anywhere around the primaries venue. In fact, I did not participate, as I headed straight back to Lagos,” he stated.

‘No Regrets’

The socialite dismissed reports suggesting that he contested and scored only 14 votes, describing them as misinformation and social media propaganda.

The socialite maintained that he had no regrets about joining the race, saying his ambition helped to raise political awareness and engagement across the constituency.

“I have absolutely no regret whatsoever in raising the political stakes and consciousness in our constituency leading to the primaries,” he added.

Following the loss, Seyi Tinubu, son of President Tinubu, sent a message of solidarity to the socialite via his Instagram story. He encouraged him on Instagram, writing, “Bro, sometimes by losing a battle, you find a new way to win the war. Keep your head up.”

Cubana Chief Priest is a staunch supporter of the current administration and serves as the Imo State Coordinator of the City Boy Movement, a prominent political support group backing the President’s administration.