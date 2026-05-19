Police Rescue 11 Kidnap Victims In Katsina, Recover 25 Rustled Cows

The Katsina Police Command has recorded major operational successes after foiling a kidnapping attempt and recovering 25 rustled cows in separate operations across the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Command’s spokesman, Abubakar Sadiq, disclosed that the operations led to the rescue of 11 kidnapped passengers and the recovery of livestock stolen by armed bandits.

It said on May 18, 2026, at about 8:45 p.m., the Divisional Police Officer of Kankara Division received a distress call that heavily armed bandits had blocked the Sheme-Kankara Road at Kakumi Village in Kankara.

The bandits reportedly intercepted an unregistered Toyota Hiace bus conveying 11 passengers travelling to Kano and abducted all the occupants.

Police operatives led by the DPO swiftly mobilised to the scene and engaged the criminals in a fierce gun duel.

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The police spokesman said the bandits, overwhelmed by superior firepower, abandoned the victims and fled into the bush.

“All the 11 abducted passengers were rescued unhurt, while intensive bush combing is ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects,” the statement added.

In another operation carried out the same evening at about 8:50 p.m., the command received a distress call that suspected armed bandits attacked Badawa Village in Malumfashi and rustled 25 cows.

The DPO of Malumfashi Division immediately mobilised APC patrol teams to the area and intercepted the bandits along a suspected escape route on the outskirts of the village.

Following an exchange of gunfire, the suspects reportedly abandoned the rustled cattle and escaped.

Police confirmed that all 25 cows were successfully recovered and returned to their rightful owners, while security has been reinforced in the affected communities through sustained patrols and surveillance operations.

The Commissioner of Police, Ali Umar Fage, commended the gallantry, swift response, and professionalism displayed by the operatives involved in the operations.

He reassured residents that the command remains committed to intensifying offensive operations against bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements across Katsina State.