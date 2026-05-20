Truck Kills Two In Ondo Accident

Two people identified as brothers have been killed by a truck along the Reuben Fasoranti Road in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Some eyewitnesses said that vehicle inspection officers were reportedly conducting routine vehicle inspections along the road when the crash occurred on Wednesday.

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They were said to be riding a motorcycle when the truck lost control and hit them.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Samuel Ibitoye, confirmed the crash in a telephone conversation with Channels Television.

He said that the crash was avoidable, noting that it was caused by the driver of the truck, who lost control.

Ibitoye noted that two others who sustained injuries have been taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

He advised motorists to always drive carefully, abide by the road rules and regulations, and also ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any trip.