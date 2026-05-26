Sabalenka Thrives In French Open Heat, Sinner Waits In Wings

Aryna Sabalenka began her French Open campaign with a comfortable win on Tuesday as fellow world number one Jannik Sinner prepared to open his bid for a career Grand Slam in the night session.

The Belarusian top seed hurried through a 6-4, 6-2 win against Spanish world number 50 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro as temperatures continued to soar through the first week of the tournament.

The only real blip for Sabalenka as she returned to winning ways on clay after a surprise early exit from the Italian Open was her failure to serve out the match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

But the four-time major winner broke in the next game to book her spot in the second round after just 75 minutes on court.

“I’m super happy to be through. I feel like it was a tricky first-round opponent,” Sabalenka said.

“I’d say that for me always not easy, the first rounds. And then, as I get further in the tournament, as I get more comfortable, my level becomes better.”

Sabalenka will meet either France’s Elsa Jacquemot or Czech qualifier Linda Fruhvirtova in the round of 64.

READ ALSO: Stuttering Sabalenka Targets Strong Start At Roland Garros

Following a wet and cold Italian Open earlier in May and similar conditions during the practice week at Roland Garros, the big-hitting 28-year-old said the scorching conditions played somewhat in her favour.

“I’d say that it was a bit warm,” she joked.

“Especially compared to the first days when I first got here, it was like 14C, like, freezing.

“Now it’s boiling hot and balls are flying, everything is much faster. But physically I feel strong, so I feel like it can benefit me.”

Conditions will have cooled somewhat when Sinner makes his bow later Tuesday.

The 24-year-old stands on the brink of a career Grand Slam, with the French Open the only major title still to elude his grasp.

Double-reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz is absent and the Italian has a 29-match win streak but six rounds stand between him and the men’s final on June 7.

His French first-round opponent, Clement Tabur, will command the vast majority of the support in the night session on centre court.

Sinner is returning to Court Philippe Chatrier almost 12 months on from his five-set defeat in last year’s final when he held three championship points against Alcaraz.

Women’s defending champion Coco Gauff precedes Sinner on the Roland Garros showpiece stadium when she takes on fellow American Taylor Townsend.

Medvedev Departs

Russian sixth seed Daniil Medvedev went down in five sets to Australian wildcard Adam Walton.

It was the seventh time in 10 French Open appearances that the former world number one has fallen in the first round.

“I know that I am in good shape and I can play well in Roland Garros. I can,” Medvedev said.

“It’s just tougher for me, and first rounds are usually tougher for me, but I will always come here.”

Rising US star Iva Jovic, 18, further confirmed her potential as she strolled past Alexandra Eala 6-4, 6-2 to book a clash with compatriot and former world number eight Emma Navarro, who defeated Indonesian Janice Tjen in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2021 runner-up, ensured he will at least equal his best major performance since Roland Garros two years ago. He showed glimpses of the shot-making that once took him into the world’s top three in a match cut short by his opponent Alexandre Muller’s retirement through injury.

The 27-year-old Greek has plummeted to 79 in the world rankings but could reach the last 32 for the first time in seven Grand Slam appearances when he plays Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the second round.

French 17-year-old Moise Kouame won his first match at his home major; an impressive 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-1 victory over 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic of Croatia.

AFP