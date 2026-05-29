Senator Marafa Clinches NDC Governorship Ticket In Zamfara

Senator Kabiru Marafa has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Zamfara, pledging to tackle corruption and restore good governance in the state.

Marafa, who served as the Zamfara State campaign coordinator for Tinubu/Shettima during the 2023 general elections, emerged through consensus as the sole aspirant for the party’s governorship ticket.

The chairman of the party’s election committee, Aminu Jelani, announced his emergence during a gathering held in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

Speaking shortly after his emergence, Marafa expressed appreciation to members of the party for the confidence reposed in him.

He described corruption as the major factor responsible for the challenges facing Zamfara State and assured supporters that his administration would prioritise transparency, accountability, and prudent management of public resources if elected governor.

The former lawmaker also pledged to improve security, strengthen governance, promote the welfare of the people, and ensure equitable distribution of wealth without segregation across the state.

The party also announced candidates for all 34 electable positions across the state.

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Kwankwaso Unveils Candidates

Meanwhile, in Kano State, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement and former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has unveiled Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo as the NDC governorship candidate for the state ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso also named Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as the party’s candidate for the Kano Central Senatorial District.

The announcement was made in a statement shared by Kwankwaso on his official X handle on Friday.

He said the choices emerged after consultations within the party and were based on equity, fairness, loyalty, and competence.

“I am delighted to announce that His Excellency, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has been selected as our Kano NDC gubernatorial candidate for the upcoming elections.

“Similarly, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna will contest for the Kano Central Senatorial Seat.

“This decision was made in the spirit of equity, fairness, loyalty, and competence — values that remain central to our party and Kwankwasiyya’s progress and unity,” the statement read in part.