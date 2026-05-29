Wing Kings Kvaratskhelia, Saka Can Decide Champions League Final

Champions League finals are often decided by a single moment of magic, and both Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are relying on their unselfish star wingers to conjure that up in Budapest.

Arsenal depend on a staunch defence, but Bukayo Saka’s return from injury near the end of the season boosted Mikel Arteta’s team as they clinched the Premier League title.

Luis Enrique’s PSG are a more thrilling attacking force, but one player has stood out this season, above all in Europe: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Saturday’s final at the Puskas Arena might hinge on which winger shines brighter.

Kvaratskhelia has been, arguably, the competition’s best performer, scoring 10 goals, with seven of those in the knock-out phase.

Despite his performances marking him out as a Ballon d’Or candidate, the left winger said he is trying to stay focused and ignore the noise.

“Maybe life has changed a little bit in this time, but I want to stay the same, humble, and I’m just doing the job I love. I’m just trying to enjoy it,” Kvaratskhelia told TNT Sports.

It must be difficult to stay humble after being labelled “Kvaradona”, as the Georgian was at Italian side Napoli, where Argentine great Diego Maradona became an icon, before he joined PSG in 2025.

Unpredictable and daring, adroit with either foot, a dynamic dribbler — Kvaratskhelia is sensational to watch without sacrificing efficiency or neglecting his defensive duties.

The 25-year-old presses more than most players in his position — there is no room for passengers in a Luis Enrique side.

“Some say that I contribute more to the team in Champions League matches, but I don’t think so,” he told UEFA.

“There are matches when you may not manage to score or assist but still help the team as much as you can, which is exactly the strategy that our team applies.”

Kvaratskhelia is keen to point out the quality of his teammates at the French champions, including forwards Ousmane Dembélé and Desire Doue, instead of taking credit himself.

“I get to play with the footballers who can create opportunities for me to just shoot and score,” he added.

Kvaratskhelia scored in last year’s final as PSG hammered Inter Milan 5-0 to win the trophy for the first time.

And Arsenal may be without first-choice right-back Jurrien Timber because of a groin injury.

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Fresh and hungry

Arsenal’s brightest talent, Saka, is similarly unselfish, putting in the hard yards to help his team stay unbeaten in Europe this season. He will need to track back to help shackle the Georgian.

“It does take a lot of sacrifice and discipline, but it is what the team requires,” Saka explained last term.

“When you see the results, we have a lot of clean sheets, and it shows that we are getting the rewards for that work.”

Saka made his first start in nearly two months against Fulham on May 2 following an Achilles tendon injury, helping the team claim a 3-0 win.

It was the first time Arsenal had scored more than two goals in a game since February, with Saka notching one and teeing up Viktor Gyokeres for another.

“He’s come back in the most important period of the season, and now he’s fresh, his mind is fresh (and) his hunger is at the highest possible height,” said Arteta.

Saka, 24, has struggled this season to hit the heights of previous campaigns but has played well since returning from injury.

The winger, who spent a decade with Arsenal’s academy before making his debut for the first team under Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery, has two goals and two assists in his last four matches.

“I think when he is in that form, and he is playing like he always is, it is of course amazing for me and all the other guys to have him on the pitch,” said Gyokeres of the England international.

With 11 goals and nine assists in 48 appearances across all competitions, Saka’s numbers are down on last year’s campaign, when Arsenal were knocked out by PSG in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Gunners also came second in the Premier League, with Saka netting 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 37 appearances.

Yet just one more decisive contribution on Saturday might be enough to land Arsenal a first Champions League crown.

AFP