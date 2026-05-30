Super Eagles Thrash Jamaica To Retain Unity Cup Title

Nigeria’s Super Eagles successfully retained the Unity Cup after cruising to a convincing 3-0 victory over Jamaica in Saturday’s final at the Valley Stadium in London.

Alhassan Yusuf starred for Eric Chelle’s side with a brace, while Terem Moffi also got on the scoresheet as the three-time champions underlined their dominance in the competition.

The Super Eagles wasted little time asserting themselves, taking the lead just three minutes into the contest. Yusuf capitalised on a goalkeeping error to bundle home from close range after Jamaica failed to clear their lines.

Nigeria remained in control throughout and doubled their advantage early in the second half. Femi Azeez, who impressed throughout the tournament, surged down the flank and delivered a teasing cross that Moffi nodded into an empty net.

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Yusuf then wrapped up the victory in style, finishing off a swift counterattack with a composed strike from the edge of the area to complete his brace and put the result beyond doubt.

The triumph handed Chelle’s experimental squad a perfect end to the tournament, with several fringe players taking advantage of the opportunity to stake claims for regular places in the national team.

It also reinforced Nigeria’s status as the most successful side in Unity Cup history. The Super Eagles previously lifted the trophy in 2002 and 2004 and retained it after last year’s revival of the competition, when they edged Jamaica on penalties in the final.

Despite clashing with the UEFA Champions League final, the match attracted a respectable crowd in London as Nigeria once again demonstrated their superiority in the invitational tournament.

For Chelle, the victory represents another encouraging step as preparations continue for upcoming international assignments and crucial competitive fixtures.