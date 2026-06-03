DRC Coach Prepared To Play Friendly Behind Closed Doors

The Democratic Republic of Congo are willing to play their pre-World Cup friendly with Chile behind closed doors, their head coach Sebastien Desabre has said.

The 49-year-old Frenchman made the offer after the mayor of the Spanish town due to host the match had on Tuesday cancelled it over health concerns regarding the Ebola outbreak in the African country.

“I have signed the decree banning the holding of the June 9 match between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chile,” said Juan Franco, mayor of La Linea de la Concepcion, which is close to the border with Gibraltar in the south of Spain.

Franco said that it was a “precautionary measure” and he was following recommendations by the Andalusia regional government’s health service.

READ ALSO: Spanish Mayor Bans DR Congo Pre-World Cup Game Due To Ebola Fears

Desabre, who also spoke on Tuesday, on the eve of their friendly with Denmark in Liege, said he had not given up hope of the match going ahead.

“There are other stadiums, there’s the option of playing behind closed doors, there are several possibilities, I can’t really comment on that,” he said.

“The only thing I can say is that we’re used to adapting, and whatever happens we’ll have no problem adapting to all these situations.”

The DR Congo, who have qualified for their first World Cup since they featured in the 1974 edition as Zaire, cancelled a planned pre-World Cup training camp at home after the country was hit by the Ebola outbreak last month and have been based in Belgium instead.

Desabre said that all the required precautionary measures had been taken.

“Of course, we are following the restrictions related to FIFA regarding medical organisation — the doctors are in contact with FIFA,” he said.

“Honestly, we’re having a perfectly normal training camp like our other camps. All the players came from Europe, the local staff respected the deadlines for travelling, so it doesn’t affect us at all day-to-day.”

The outbreak of the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever was declared in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in mid-May.

US authorities said on May 22 that Congo’s squad must isolate for 21 days before they would be allowed into the United States for the World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19 and is being co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

They have planned to be based in Houston during the tournament, where they will play their first Group K match on June 17 against Portugal.

DR Congo are then scheduled to head to Guadalajara, Mexico, to play Colombia on June 24 before returning to the United States to play Uzbekistan in Atlanta on June 28.