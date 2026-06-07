NAF Deploys Surveillance Aircraft To Track Abducted Oyo Schoolchildren, Teachers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has continued to provide aerial surveillance support to ongoing efforts aimed at rescuing teachers and pupils abducted from Yawota and Ahoro-Esinele communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

In a statement by NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the representative of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Suleh, on 5 June 2026.

According to the statement, Makinde revealed that the NAF promptly deployed an aerial surveillance platform immediately after the abduction was reported, providing critical intelligence to support search-and-rescue operations.

The governor said intelligence generated from the surveillance missions had continued to assist security agencies in tracking developments and coordinating efforts towards securing the safe release of the victims.

NAF said Makinde appealed for patience and support from residents, assuring them that all necessary resources are being deployed to ensure the successful resolution of the situation.

“He commended the CAS and the NAF for their swift response and sustained support, noting that the Air Force made the surveillance platform available while Oyo State’s newly acquired aerial assets are still being assembled at the NAF Base, Lagos.

“Makinde further explained that the state acquired the platforms following consultations with the NAF to ensure access to maintenance support, engineering expertise and pilot training.

“He expressed confidence that the assets would significantly enhance security operations across Oyo State and neighbouring states once fully operational,” the statement released on Sunday partly read.

Speaking on behalf of the CAS, Air Vice Marshal Suleh conveyed the solidarity of the NAF with the government and people of Oyo State and reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to supporting ongoing efforts to secure the safe return of the abducted victims.

He also commended the government for its continued support towards NAF projects and infrastructure development within the state.

“The NAF remains committed to working closely with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders to safeguard lives and property while supporting efforts to address security challenges across the country,” it added.

The pupils and teachers of the Baptist Nursery and Primary School (Yawota), Community Grammar School (Esiele), and L.A. Primary School were kidnapped on May 15 during a fatal attack by bandits.

One of the teachers was also killed in captivity by the terrorists.

The incident sparked protests by teachers nationwide and civil society groups in Ibadan, demanding urgent action to rescue the victims.

Last week, the House of Representatives called on the federal Government and security agencies to bring the abducted students and teachers back alive.

Following the abduction, President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of 1,000 forest guards and the deployment of a special rescue team following the abduction of teachers and students in the state.