Swansea City Fire Manager Bob Bradley

English club, Swansea City say they have parted company with manager Bob Bradley.

Confirming Bradley’s sack on Tuesday night, the club said on its website that departure comes after the disappointing 4-1 Boxing Day defeat to West Ham at the Liberty Stadium.

“We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time. Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.

“With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble. Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future,” Swans chairman Huw Jenkins confirmed.

Bradley had 11 games at the helm after replacing Francesco Guidolin on October 3.

But with the Swans currently in the relegation zone with 12 points, the club felt it needed a change after Bradley picked up just two wins and two draws during his stint in charge, with 29 goals conceded along the way.