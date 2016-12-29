US Expels Russian Diplomats Over Alleged Election Intrusion

The United States government has expelled 35 Russian diplomats as punishment for alleged interference into its presidential election.

The US also vowed to close two Russian compounds used for intelligence-gathering, in Maryland and New York, as part of a raft of punitive measures.

President Barack Obama had vowed action against Russia amid US allegations it directed hacks against Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party’s campaign.

Russia, however, denied any involvement in the November 8 elections, which saw Mr Donal Trump emerge the US President-elect.

Mr Trump had also dismissed the claims and described it as “ridiculous”.