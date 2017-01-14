Gambia Talks Fail As President Refuses To Step Down

The Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow, has left the country after talks failed to persuade President Yahya Jammeh to step down.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, alongside a delegation of West African officials, flew to Banjul to try to broker a deal, but Mr Jammeh would not relinquish power.

Mr Barrow is now heading to Mali, where he will meet West African leaders attending a summit there.

The former estate agent wants to resolve the transitional deadlock so he can be sworn in on January 19, when President Jammeh’s term ends.

Meanwhile, the African Union has said it will no longer recognise Mr Jammeh’s rule beyond that point.

While ECOWAS has voiced its commitment to seeking a peaceful solution to the impasse, it has also hinted of possible military action if Jammeh stays on beyond the end of his term next week.